Alaska Air National Guard Senior Airman Loida Torres Román is a 176th Medical Group health-systems technician at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Torres Román earned national top honors as the Air National Guard’s Aerospace Medicine Airman of the year for 2019. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 21:53
|Photo ID:
|6141455
|VIRIN:
|200313-Z-ZY202-1002
|Resolution:
|3582x5373
|Size:
|13.54 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Midnight Sun Guardian aerospace medicine Airman impacts the mission [Image 2 of 2], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
