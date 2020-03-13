Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midnight Sun Guardian aerospace medicine Airman impacts the mission [Image 2 of 2]

    Midnight Sun Guardian aerospace medicine Airman impacts the mission

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Guard Senior Airman Loida Torres Román is a 176th Medical Group health-systems technician at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Torres Román earned national top honors as the Air National Guard’s Aerospace Medicine Airman of the year for 2019. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 21:53
    Photo ID: 6141455
    VIRIN: 200313-Z-ZY202-1002
    Resolution: 3582x5373
    Size: 13.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midnight Sun Guardian aerospace medicine Airman impacts the mission [Image 2 of 2], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aerospace Medicine
    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    176th Medical Group

