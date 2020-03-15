200316-N-OE749-0027 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS (March 16, 2020) Navy Chief Damage Controlman Kevin Fischbach, assigned to the Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) operations department, performs a weekly maintenance check on one of the command’s deployable vehicles. At the direction of U.S. Army North and U.S. Northern Command, JTF-CS provides military assistance in support of civil authorities by saving lives, preventing further injury and providing temporary critical support to enable community recovery. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/RELEASED)

