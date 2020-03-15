200316-N-OE749-0015 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS (March 16, 2020) Navy Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Damon Cable, assigned to the Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) security department, performs a weekly maintenance check on one of the command’s deployable vehicles. At the direction of U.S. Army North and U.S. Northern Command, JTF-CS provides military assistance in support of civil authorities by saving lives, preventing further injury and providing temporary critical support to enable community recovery. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 21:55 Photo ID: 6141450 VIRIN: 200316-N-OE749-0015 Resolution: 6235x4157 Size: 1.44 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-CS Daily Ops [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.