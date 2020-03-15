Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Daily Ops [Image 3 of 4]

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    200316-N-OE749-0015 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS (March 16, 2020) Navy Senior Chief Intelligence Specialist Damon Cable, assigned to the Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) security department, performs a weekly maintenance check on one of the command’s deployable vehicles. At the direction of U.S. Army North and U.S. Northern Command, JTF-CS provides military assistance in support of civil authorities by saving lives, preventing further injury and providing temporary critical support to enable community recovery. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Barry Riley/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020
    VA, US
