Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 19:56 Photo ID: 6141396 VIRIN: 200312-A-IT218-0005 Resolution: 5782x3855 Size: 1.66 MB Location: JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Camp Zama Arts and Crafts instructors hold class at School Age Center [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.