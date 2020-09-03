Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama Arts and Crafts instructors hold class at School Age Center [Image 4 of 5]

    Camp Zama Arts and Crafts instructors hold class at School Age Center

    JAPAN

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Wiley Snyder, 10, works with clay during a craft class at the School Age Center, Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, March 10, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 19:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Arts and Crafts instructors hold class at School Age Center [Image 5 of 5], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

