New York National Guard Soldiers Get Briefed at COVID-19 Testing Site

A Department of Health employee trains New York Army National Guard Soldiers to register people on iPads at a drive-through COVID-19 Mobile Testing Center in Glenn Island Park, New Rochelle, Mar. 14, 2020. Members of the Army and Air National Guard from across several states have been activated under Operation COVID-19 to support federal, state and local efforts.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

