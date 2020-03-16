Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Mustin Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.16.2020

    Photo by Seaman Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 16, 2020) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) heave line during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15 the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s largest principal force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

