Chosin Ranger at Fort Drum

On March 6, 2020, Chosin Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division graduate from Ranger School.
|03.11.2020
|03.16.2020 16:39
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
