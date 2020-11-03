Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chosin Ranger at Fort Drum [Image 3 of 3]

    Chosin Ranger at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Ewing 

    1st Brigade Combat Team,10th Mountain Division (LI)

    On March 6, 2020, Chosin Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division graduate from Ranger School.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 16:39
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    This work, Chosin Ranger at Fort Drum [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Cody Ewing, identified by DVIDS

    10th Mountain Division

