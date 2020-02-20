USAJFKSWCS Students 1,000 Meter Underwater Swim

Students assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School assault a beach following a 1,000 meter underwater swim on Patton Water Drop Zone as part of the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course at Flemming Key, Trumbo Point Annex, NAS Key West, Florida February 20, 2020. Students who attended the six-week course were qualified as basic military open-circuit and closed-circuit combat divers knowledgeable in waterborne surface infiltration and exfiltration tactics, techniques and procedures and qualified in waterborne operations including day and night ocean subsurface navigation swims, day and night infiltration dives, deep dives, search dives, diving physics, physiology and injuries, marine hazards, tides and currents. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

