CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. - Colonel (promotable) James McCormack (right), Assistant Adjutant General, Pennsylvania Army National Guard speaks with Major Jason Manotti and Master Sergeant Jeffrey Malloch of the 213th Regional Support Group, PAARNG about their roles in the mobilization operations center following a mobilization update brief at Camp Atterbury, Indiana March 6, 2020. (U.S. Army photo credit Staff Sgt. Thomas Bixler, 213th RSG Public Affairs Operations NCO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 12:28 Photo ID: 6140860 VIRIN: 200306-A-RM297-1006 Resolution: 3024x2268 Size: 1.81 MB Location: IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAG speaks with MOC Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Thomas Bixler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.