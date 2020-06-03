Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AAG speaks with MOC Soldiers [Image 6 of 8]

    AAG speaks with MOC Soldiers

    IN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Bixler 

    213th Regional Support Group

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. - Colonel (promotable) James McCormack (right), Assistant Adjutant General, Pennsylvania Army National Guard speaks with Major Jason Manotti and Master Sergeant Jeffrey Malloch of the 213th Regional Support Group, PAARNG about their roles in the mobilization operations center following a mobilization update brief at Camp Atterbury, Indiana March 6, 2020. (U.S. Army photo credit Staff Sgt. Thomas Bixler, 213th RSG Public Affairs Operations NCO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 12:28
    Photo ID: 6140860
    VIRIN: 200306-A-RM297-1006
    Resolution: 3024x2268
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: IN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAG speaks with MOC Soldiers [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Thomas Bixler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COA Analysis Brief
    S2 COA Analysis
    MUB 01
    MUB 2
    MUB 3
    AAG speaks with MOC Soldiers
    Sand table 1
    Sand table 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    213th performs dual, mutli-function mission at annual training

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Indiana
    Camp Atterbury
    PAARNG
    213TH Regional Support Group
    213TH RSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT