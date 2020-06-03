AAG speaks with MOC Soldiers

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. - Colonel (promotable) James McCormack (right), Assistant Adjutant General, Pennsylvania Army National Guard speaks with Major Jason Manotti and Master Sergeant Jeffrey Malloch of the 213th Regional Support Group, PAARNG about their roles in the mobilization operations center following a mobilization update brief at Camp Atterbury, Indiana March 6, 2020. (U.S. Army photo credit Staff Sgt. Thomas Bixler, 213th RSG Public Affairs Operations NCO)
