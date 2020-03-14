Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    It's Electric [Image 6 of 6]

    It's Electric

    NORWAY

    03.14.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. William Colyer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines formed as an Electronic Warfare Support Team (EWST) with 2nd Radio Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, discuss procedures while working alongside Norwegian Army soldiers with Electronic Warfare Company, Military Intelligence Battalion, near Setermoen, Norway, March 14, 2020. EWSTs are working with Electronic Warfare Company soldiers to enhance interoperable electronic warfare capabilities and create an allied team capable of operating in austere conditions and environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Ben Colyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 09:44
    Photo ID: 6140673
    VIRIN: 200314-M-TV873-1005
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's Electric [Image 6 of 6], by 2LT William Colyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    It's Electric
    It's Electric
    It's Electric
    It's Electric
    It's Electric
    It's Electric

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Norway
    II MEF
    Electronic Warfare
    Norwegian Army
    EW
    RadBn
    BV
    2d Radio Battalion
    II MIG
    Bandvagns

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT