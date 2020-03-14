U.S. Marines formed as an Electronic Warfare Support Team (EWST) with 2nd Radio Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, emplace their bandvagns alongside Norwegian Army soldiers with Electronic Warfare Company, Military Intelligence Battalion, near Setermoen, Norway, March 14, 2020. EWSTs are working with Electronic Warfare Company soldiers to enhance interoperable electronic warfare capabilities and create an allied team capable of operating in austere conditions and environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Ben Colyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 09:44 Photo ID: 6140672 VIRIN: 200314-M-TV873-1006 Resolution: 2837x4255 Size: 2.88 MB Location: NO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, It's Electric [Image 6 of 6], by 2LT William Colyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.