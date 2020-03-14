200314-N-WI365-1162 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 14, 2020) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Chazz Lewis, left, from Cleveland, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Caliph Proctor, from Fayetteville, N.C., detach lines from a pallet aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). McCampbell is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 07:33
|Photo ID:
|6140480
|VIRIN:
|200314-N-WI365-1162
|Resolution:
|3014x4219
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RAS with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
