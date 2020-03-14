Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAS with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 3 of 5]

    RAS with USNS Tippecanoe

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200314-N-WI365-1116 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Mar. 14, 2020) – Sailors attach a pelican hook onto the aux pendant aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). McCampbell is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    TAGS

    supply
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    RAS
    replenishment at sea
    USS McCampbell
    DDG 85
    South China Sea
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    hellcats
    Indo-Pacific

