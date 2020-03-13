SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Marik Lombard, from San Jose, Calif., steers the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) from the ship’s pilot house March 13, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
