SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2020) U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jim Barrete, from San Diego, uses a scribe to remove a gasket from a drink dispenser aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) March 13, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 05:40 Photo ID: 6140308 VIRIN: 200313-N-IW125-1038 Resolution: 2306x3455 Size: 449.15 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.