Camp Pendleton Marines set up coronavirus quarantine site

U.S. Marine Col. Philip Antekeier, center, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, briefs Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, left, the commanding general of MCI-West, MCB Camp Pendleton, at the quarantine site being set up near the 13 Area on Camp Pendleton, California, March 15, 2020. The site will serve as a quarantine area for any service members showing coronavirus symptoms or who test positive for the virus. The site is scheduled to open later this week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

