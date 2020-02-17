U.S. Soldiers march in unison to deliver the garrison flag in a retreat ceremony during Basic Leaders Course 004-20 held at Fort Benning, Georgia, February 17, 2020. The Soldiers were led by their small group instructor at BLC while serving flag detail. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Khylee Woodford)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 21:06
|Photo ID:
|6140060
|VIRIN:
|200217-A-FS682-752
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Manuever of Excellence [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
