New York Army National Guard Soldiers prepare meals to hand out to members of the community during Operation COVID-19 at the Martin Luther King Community Center, New Rochelle, New York, March 13, 2020. Members of the Army and Air National Guard from across several states have been activated under Operation COVID-19 to support federal, state and local efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Glenn Brennan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 14:44 Photo ID: 6139995 VIRIN: 200313-Z-ZC480-0012 Resolution: 3202x4259 Size: 1.52 MB Location: NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York National Guard Soldiers Prepare Food for the Community of the Affected COVID-19 Containment Zone, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.