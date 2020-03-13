U.S. Army Spc. Rudy Santos, a unit supply specialist assigned to the Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 42nd Infantry Division, hands out food to members of the community during Operation COVID-19 at the Martin Luther King Community Center, New Rochelle, New York, March 13, 2020. Members of the Army and Air National Guard from across several states have been activated under Operation COVID-19 to support federal, state and local efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Glenn Brennan)

This work, New York National Guard Soldiers Distribute Food at a Community Center at an Affected COVID-19 Containment Zone, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.