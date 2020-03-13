Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard Soldiers Distribute Food at a Community Center at an Affected COVID-19 Containment Zone

    NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Rudy Santos, a unit supply specialist assigned to the Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 42nd Infantry Division, hands out food to members of the community during Operation COVID-19 at the Martin Luther King Community Center, New Rochelle, New York, March 13, 2020. Members of the Army and Air National Guard from across several states have been activated under Operation COVID-19 to support federal, state and local efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Glenn Brennan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 14:44
    Photo ID: 6139994
    VIRIN: 200313-Z-ZC480-0008
    Resolution: 4608x3648
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard Soldiers Distribute Food at a Community Center at an Affected COVID-19 Containment Zone, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Containment
    NYNG
    NewYorkNationalGuard
    138Pad
    Coronavirus
    Covid-19
    NewRochelle
    Containmentarea
    138thPublicaffairsdetachment
    53rdTroopCommand

