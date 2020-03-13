New York National Guard Soldiers Assist the Community of the Affected COVID-19 Containment Zone

U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Decaro, a unit supply specialist assigned to the 102nd Military Police, 53rd Troop Command, alongside Spc. Garett Vogel, also a unit supply specialist assigned to the 102nd Military Police, 53rd Troop Command, hands out food to members of the community during Operation COVID-19 at the Martin Luther King Community Center, New Rochelle, New York, March 13, 2020. Members of the Army and Air National Guard from across several states have been activated under Operation COVID-19 to support federal, state and local efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Glenn Brennan)

