    End of Training [Image 2 of 2]

    End of Training

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen aboard an Air Station Savannah, Georgia, MH-65D helicopter taxi to their ramp at Hunter Army Airfield after a training flight Mar. 15, 2020. Air Station Savannah's area of responsibility extends from the norther border of South Carolina to Melbourne, Florida, or approximately 450 miles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 13:11
    aviation
    Low-Country
    MH-65

