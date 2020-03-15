U.S. Coast Guardsmen aboard an Air Station Savannah, Georgia, MH-65D helicopter taxi to their ramp at Hunter Army Airfield after a training flight Mar. 15, 2020. Air Station Savannah's area of responsibility extends from the norther border of South Carolina to Melbourne, Florida, or approximately 450 miles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 13:11
|Photo ID:
|6139935
|VIRIN:
|200315-G-BZ327-1442
|Resolution:
|4032x1908
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, End of Training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT