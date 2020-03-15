U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Wolf, an aviation electronics technician, does a fresh water flush of the engines on an Air Station Savannah, Georgia, MH-65D helicopter at Hunter Army Airfield after a training flight Mar. 15, 2020. Air Station Savannah's area of responsibility extends from the norther border of South Carolina to Melbourne, Florida, or approximately 450 miles. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 13:11 Photo ID: 6139934 VIRIN: 200315-G-BZ327-1832 Resolution: 4032x1908 Size: 5.96 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engine Fresh Water Flush [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.