Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warriors put their marksmanship skills to the test [Image 6 of 7]

    Warriors put their marksmanship skills to the test

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jakheem Folks 

    99th Readiness Division

    Sgt. Rohita Shrestha with the 356th Broadcast Operations Detachment aims down range waiting instructions during weapons qualification. Soldiers qualifying on the M-16 rifle not only embody the Warrior Ethos, but also represent the Army’s commitment to combat-readiness during the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Best Warrior Competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 11:27
    Photo ID: 6139896
    VIRIN: 200313-A-VA583-123
    Resolution: 3124x2400
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warriors put their marksmanship skills to the test [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jakheem Folks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warriors put their marksmanship skills to the test
    Warriors put their marksmanship skills to the test
    Warriors put their marksmanship skills to the test
    Warriors put their marksmanship skills to the test
    Warriors put their marksmanship skills to the test
    Warriors put their marksmanship skills to the test
    Warriors put their marksmanship skills to the test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    Army
    regional support
    99th RD
    99th DIV (R)
    MG Mark W. Palzer
    99th Rreadiness Division
    Keep Pounding: Dauntless: Checkmate: America's Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT