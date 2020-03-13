Warriors put their marksmanship skills to the test

Spc. Emily Green with the 78th Army Band receives instruction on how to improve her marksmanship skills. Soldiers qualifying on the M-16 rifle not only embody the Warrior Ethos, but also represent the Army’s commitment to combat-readiness during the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Best Warrior Competition.

