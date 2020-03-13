Spc. Emily Green with the 78th Army Band receives instruction on how to improve her marksmanship skills. Soldiers qualifying on the M-16 rifle not only embody the Warrior Ethos, but also represent the Army’s commitment to combat-readiness during the Combined Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 11:27
|Photo ID:
|6139894
|VIRIN:
|200313-A-VA583-072
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
This work, Warriors put their marksmanship skills to the test [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jakheem Folks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
