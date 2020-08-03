Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AC-130 live-fire exercise

    AC-130 live-fire exercise

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Spc. Duong Le 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200308-A-PR445-1032 ARABIAN GULF (March 8, 2020) Engineman 1st Class Bryson Nuniez of Combined Task Force (CTF) 56 performs duties as Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) during a live fire exercise between a U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) AC-130W Stinger II gunship and USS Monsoon (PC 4). Monsoon is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duong Le)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 10:11
    Photo ID: 6139890
    VIRIN: 200308-A-PR445-1032
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 828.01 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AC-130 live-fire exercise, by SPC Duong Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Navy Surface Forces and AC-130W Gunships Conduct Joint Operations in Arabian Gulf

    TAGS

    live-fire exercise
    AC-130
    SOCCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT