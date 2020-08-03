200308-A-PR445-1032 ARABIAN GULF (March 8, 2020) Engineman 1st Class Bryson Nuniez of Combined Task Force (CTF) 56 performs duties as Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) during a live fire exercise between a U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) AC-130W Stinger II gunship and USS Monsoon (PC 4). Monsoon is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duong Le)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 10:11
|Photo ID:
|6139890
|VIRIN:
|200308-A-PR445-1032
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|828.01 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AC-130 live-fire exercise, by SPC Duong Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Navy Surface Forces and AC-130W Gunships Conduct Joint Operations in Arabian Gulf
LEAVE A COMMENT