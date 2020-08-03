200308-A-PR445-1032 ARABIAN GULF (March 8, 2020) Engineman 1st Class Bryson Nuniez of Combined Task Force (CTF) 56 performs duties as Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) during a live fire exercise between a U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) AC-130W Stinger II gunship and USS Monsoon (PC 4). Monsoon is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duong Le)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 10:11 Photo ID: 6139890 VIRIN: 200308-A-PR445-1032 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 828.01 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AC-130 live-fire exercise, by SPC Duong Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.