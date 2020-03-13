Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200313-N-TC708-0017 [Image 17 of 18]

    200313-N-TC708-0017

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Snider 

    U.S. Naval Support Element, Belgium

    200313-N-TC708-0017 SHAPE, Belgium (Mar. 13, 2020) U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist 1st Class Moesha N. Moncrieffe, from Hinds Town, Jamaica, Personnel Leading Petty Officer assigned to U.S. Naval Support Element, Belgium (USNSEB), poses during her Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) ceremony at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Mar. 13, 2020. The MAP is a special advancement opportunity for the U.S. Navy to recognize high-achieving Sailors, one of many services USNSEB provides in supporting hundreds of Sailors working in joint and multinational environments across 31 NATO and U.S. commands ashore and afloat in nine countries, working to strengthen NATO partnerships, secure borders, and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Snider/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 18:45
    Photo ID: 6139699
    VIRIN: 200313-N-TC708-0017
    Resolution: 2575x3014
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 
    Hometown: OCHO RIOS, JM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200313-N-TC708-0017 [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Christopher Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200313-N-TC708-0001
    200313-N-TC708-0002
    200313-N-TC708-0003
    200313-N-TC708-0004
    200313-N-TC708-0005
    200313-N-TC708-0006
    200313-N-TC708-0007
    200313-N-TC708-0008
    200313-N-TC708-0009
    200313-N-TC708-0010
    200313-N-TC708-0011
    200313-N-TC708-0012
    200313-N-TC708-0013
    200313-N-TC708-0014
    200313-N-TC708-0015
    200313-N-TC708-0016
    200313-N-TC708-0017
    200313-N-TC708-0018

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    United States
    Advancement
    Exam
    Advancement Exam
    NETC
    Europe
    MAP
    Meritorious Advancement Program
    Belgium
    Sixth Fleet
    Advancement Ceremony"
    Navy
    Sailor
    Sailors
    EUCOM
    USN
    SHAPE
    Naval Support Activity Naples
    Personnel Specialist
    North Atlantic Treaty Organization
    Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe
    Naval Education Training Command
    USNMR
    Navy Advancement Exam
    "USNSEB
    US Naval Support Element Belgium
    United States National Military Representative
    Cycle 247
    Navy Exam
    Exam Cycle 247
    Navy Exam Cycle 247
    Navy Advancement Exam Cycle 247

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT