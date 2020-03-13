200313-N-TC708-0010

200301-N-TC708-0010 SHAPE, Belgium (Mar. 13, 2020) U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist 1st Class Moesha N. Moncrieffe, from Hinds Town, Jamaica, Personnel Leading Petty Officer assigned to U.S. Naval Support Element, Belgium (USNSEB), delivers a speech during her Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) ceremony at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Mar. 13, 2020. The MAP is a special advancement opportunity for the U.S. Navy to recognize high-achieving Sailors, one of many services USNSEB provides in supporting hundreds of Sailors working in joint and multinational environments across 31 NATO and U.S. commands ashore and afloat in nine countries, working to strengthen NATO partnerships, secure borders, and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Snider/Released)

