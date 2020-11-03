Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Antietam Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Antietam Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    2003011-N-VF045-1033
    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman James Woods, from Tuscaloosa, Ala., removes the chock and chain from an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the "Saberhawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 on the flight deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 16:51
    Photo ID: 6139653
    VIRIN: 200311-N-VF045-1033
    Resolution: 4446x3176
    Size: 886.08 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: TUSCALOOSA, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antietam Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    helicopter
    USS Antietam
    hsm 77
    CG 54
    Antietam Sailor

