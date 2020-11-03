Antietam Conducts Flight Operations

2003011-N-VF045-1014

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2020) Sailors refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the "Saberhawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, on the flight deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

Date Taken: 03.11.2020
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN