Antietam Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2020) Sailors refuel an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the "Saberhawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, on the flight deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
03.11.2020
03.14.2020
|6139651
200311-N-VF045-1014
|3994x2853
|930.54 KB
PACIFIC OCEAN
|1
|0
|0
