    Graphic Illustration

    Graphic Illustration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul Archer 

    U.S. Navy           

    200313-N-DM308-001
    WASHINGTON (March 13, 2020) Graphic illustration to support communication efforts to defend against the Coronavirus, COVID-19. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Archer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 11:29
    Photo ID: 6139532
    VIRIN: 200313-N-DM308-001
    Resolution: 3365x2238
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Graphic Illustration, by PO2 Paul Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    illustration
    graphic
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID

    • LEAVE A COMMENT