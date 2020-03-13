Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard supports COVID-19 containment efforts [Image 6 of 8]

    New York National Guard supports COVID-19 containment efforts

    MAMARONECK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Spc. Rolondo Hensen, assigned to the 204th Engineer Battalion of the 53rd Troop Command, directs the bulk loading of hand sanitizer for local government agencies near New Rochelle, N.Y. March 13, 2020. Hensen and more than 250 other Soldiers and Airmen of the New York National Guard are providing assistance to a New York State Department of Health task force to contain and mitigate the COVID 19 virus cluster outbreak in Westchester County, N.Y. U.S. National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg.

