New York National Guard supports COVID-19 containment efforts

New York Army National Guard Sgt. Wilson Cuevaquiraga, assigned to the 133rd Quartermaster Company of the 53rd Troop Command, directs the bulk loading of hand sanitizer for local government agencies near New Rochelle, N.Y. March 13, 2020. Cuevaquiraga and more than 250 other Soldiers and Airmen of the New York National Guard are providing assistance to a New York State Department of Health task force to contain and mitigate the COVID 19 virus cluster outbreak in Westchester County, N.Y. U.S. National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg.

