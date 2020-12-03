U.S. Marines and Army Soldiers offload ammunition from a Landing Craft Mechanized, Mark 8 (LCM-8) during exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 12, 2020. Native Fury is designed to increase the U.S. Armed Forces abilities to plan, communicate and conduct complex sea and shore based operations in response to natural disasters and other contingencies in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Logan Block)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 13:35 Photo ID: 6139518 VIRIN: 200312-M-UA667-1045 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.09 MB Location: AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines Offload Ammo During Exercise Native Fury 20 [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Logan Block, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.