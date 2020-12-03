Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Offload Ammo During Exercise Native Fury 20 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Marines Offload Ammo During Exercise Native Fury 20

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Logan Block 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines and Army Soldiers offload ammunition from a Landing Craft Mechanized, Mark 8 (LCM-8) during exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 12, 2020. Native Fury is designed to increase the U.S. Armed Forces abilities to plan, communicate and conduct complex sea and shore based operations in response to natural disasters and other contingencies in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Logan Block)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 13:35
    Photo ID: 6139518
    VIRIN: 200312-M-UA667-1045
    Location: AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Offload Ammo During Exercise Native Fury 20 [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Logan Block, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

