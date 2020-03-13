Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Chapel innovates amid COVID-19

    NAPLES, ITALY, NAPLES, ITALY, ITALY

    03.13.2020

    200313-N-RG482-0072 NAPLES, Italy (March 13, 2020) The Naval Support Activity Naples Chapel Worship Band records songs in the chapel for a sermon intended for publication on social media due to restrictions placed on gatherings due to COVID-19, March 13, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

    This work, NSA Naples Chapel innovates amid COVID-19 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

