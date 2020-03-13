NSA Naples Chapel innovates amid COVID-19

200313-N-RG482-0026 NAPLES, Italy (March 13, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. William Hall, left, a chaplain assigned to Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gary Foshee, middle, NSA Naples command chaplain, and Gabriel Foshee, an NSA Naples resident, finish preparations to record a sermon for social media at the NSA Naples Chapel March 13, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

