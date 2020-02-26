Pave Hawk in the morning light

An HH-60G Pave Hawk, assigned to the 1st Expeditionary Rescue Group, sits on the flight line at sunrise February 25, 2020, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The primary mission of the Pave Hawk is to conduct day or night personnel recovery operations into hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

Date Taken: 02.26.2020
Location: IQ