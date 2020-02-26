Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pave Hawk in the morning light [Image 2 of 2]

    Pave Hawk in the morning light

    IRAQ

    02.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson  

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An HH-60G Pave Hawk, assigned to the 1st Expeditionary Rescue Group, sits on the flight line at sunrise February 25, 2020, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The primary mission of the Pave Hawk is to conduct day or night personnel recovery operations into hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 08:35
    Photo ID: 6139469
    VIRIN: 200225-Z-UU033-108
    Resolution: 5516x3677
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pave Hawk in the morning light [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pave Hawks in the morning light
    Pave Hawk in the morning light

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    special operations
    Pave Hawk
    helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT