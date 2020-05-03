200305-N-ML755-1080 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (March 5, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Desirey Delarosa, pulls in shot line aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Walter S Diehl (T-AO-193) March 5, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 08:12 Photo ID: 6139444 VIRIN: 200305-N-ML755-1080 Resolution: 4910x3507 Size: 836.58 KB Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.