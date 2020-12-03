200312-N-TI693-1244



INDIAN OCEAN (March 12, 2020) - Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Brian England, from Pahrump, Nevada, stands watch at the radar systems controller during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), March 12, 2020. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 07:18 Photo ID: 6139428 VIRIN: 200312-N-TI693-1244 Resolution: 4531x3236 Size: 894.16 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.