200306-N-GR120-1033

ARABIAN SEA (March 6, 2020) – Damage Controlman 2nd Class Hugh Williams, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), tightens a hand wheel on a scuttle during a general quarters drill, March 6, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.14.2020 05:14 Photo ID: 6139346 VIRIN: 200306-N-GR120-1033 Resolution: 3423x5172 Size: 1.1 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA, ARABIAN SEA , ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) General Quarters, by PO2 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.