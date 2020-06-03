Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) General Quarters

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) General Quarters

    ARABIAN SEA

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anna Van Nuys 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200306-N-GR120-1008
    ARABIAN SEA (March 6, 2020) – Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Anderson, right, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), talks to Chief Boatswain's Mate Davey Truesdale, a member of the Bataan's Damage Control Training Team, during a general quarters drill, March 6, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 05:15
    Photo ID: 6139343
    VIRIN: 200306-N-GR120-1008
    Resolution: 4228x2833
    Size: 1021.62 KB
    ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) General Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-class
    DCTT
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

