U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room classroom

200306-N-CD254-2182 DILI, Timor-Leste (March 6, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Asuncion Mandujano and Steelworker 2nd Class Luvenia EverettJackson, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste, connect the purlin, a horizontal beam that will go on the roof, at the two-room classroom project in support of the National Institute of Health in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall/Released)

