    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room classroom [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room classroom

    DILI, TIMOR-LESTE , EAST TIMOR

    03.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200309-N-CD254-2235 DILI, Timor-Leste (March 9, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Brandon Siciliano, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste, marks the location of the raceway and electrical outlet box in prior to painting the two-room classroom. U.S. Navy Seabees are constructing a school in support of the National Institute of Health in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Timor-Leste
    construction
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Indo-Pacific

