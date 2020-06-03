200306-N-CD254-1949 DILI, Timor-Leste (March 6, 2020) Builder 2nd Class Matthew Pfadt, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste, drills a truss for the two-room classroom project in support of the National Institute of Health in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2020 02:13
|Photo ID:
|6139321
|VIRIN:
|200306-N-CD254-1949
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|686.16 KB
|Location:
|DILI, TIMOR-LESTE , TL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room classroom [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT