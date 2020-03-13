200313-N-BT681-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2020) Littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) sails next to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 23:34 Photo ID: 6139276 VIRIN: 200313-N-BT681-1010 Resolution: 5062x2844 Size: 862.45 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America, USS Gabrielle Giffords Integrate Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.