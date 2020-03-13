Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS America, USS Gabrielle Giffords Integrate Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS America, USS Gabrielle Giffords Integrate Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200313-N-BT681-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 13, 2020) Littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) sails next to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 23:34
    Photo ID: 6139276
    VIRIN: 200313-N-BT681-1010
    Resolution: 5062x2844
    Size: 862.45 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America, USS Gabrielle Giffords Integrate Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America, USS Gabrielle Giffords Integrate Operations
    USS America, USS Gabrielle Giffords Integrate Operations
    USS America, USS Gabrielle Giffords Integrate Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    flight operations
    Gabrielle Giffords
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    LHA 6
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT