Whiskey Sundown: Super Cobra takes last flight on West Coast

A U.S. Marine AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, taxies down the flight line during the “Whiskey Sundown” flight at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, March 13, 2020. Whiskey Sundown was the platform's last flight on the West Coast. The Super Cobra has been on MCAS Camp Pendleton for over 15 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez)

