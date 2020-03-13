Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whiskey Sundown: Super Cobra takes last flight on West Coast [Image 2 of 6]

    Whiskey Sundown: Super Cobra takes last flight on West Coast

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A U.S. Marine AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, lands after the “Whiskey Sundown” flight at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, March 13, 2020. Whiskey Sundown was the platform's last flight on the West Coast. The Super Cobra has been on MCAS Camp Pendleton for over 15 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Cortez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 23:53
    Photo ID: 6139254
    VIRIN: 200313-M-DB029-100
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiskey Sundown: Super Cobra takes last flight on West Coast [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Andrew Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    AH-1W Super Cobra
    Marines
    AH-1Z Viper
    Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    Supporting the Warfighter
    Whiskey Sundown

