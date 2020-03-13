USS Germantown (LSD 42) Daily Ops

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 13, 2020) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Michael Barber, from Pensacola, Fla., discuss logistics inventory with Royal New Zealand Navy sailor ABLE Logistic Supply Specialist Ane Pahulu aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton)

Date Taken: 03.13.2020
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA