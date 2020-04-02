In this Leifer Lesson Episode, Chief Leifer explains the similarities a butterfly goes through to get its wings with personal and organizational transformations.
This work, Leifer Lessons: A butterfly's wings, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
