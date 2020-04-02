Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leifer Lessons: A butterfly's wings

    Leifer Lessons: A butterfly's wings

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2020

    Photo by Manuel Garcia 

    Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber)

    In this Leifer Lesson Episode, Chief Leifer explains the similarities a butterfly goes through to get its wings with personal and organizational transformations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 18:05
    Photo ID: 6139112
    VIRIN: 200204-F-RN139-115
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 427.84 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leifer Lessons: A butterfly's wings, by Manuel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    16th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT