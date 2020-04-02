Leifer Lessons: A butterfly's wings

In this Leifer Lesson Episode, Chief Leifer explains the similarities a butterfly goes through to get its wings with personal and organizational transformations.

Date Taken: 02.04.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US