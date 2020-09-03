Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler MTL instructor wins AETC MTL of the year

    Keesler MTL instructor wins AETC MTL of the year

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Landon Spaulding, 81st Training Support Squadron military training leader instructor, conducts an open ranks inspection outside Trent Lott Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 9, 2020. Spaulding served as an initial skills instructor, accumulating 640 classroom hours and supplying 121 primed and ready MTLs that lead to receiving the 2019 Air Education and Training Command MTL of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler MTL instructor wins AETC MTL of the year [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler MTL instructor wins AETC MTL of the year
    Keesler MTL instructor wins AETC MTL of the year

    Keesler AFB
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    81 TRW
    Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix
    A1C Seth Haddix

