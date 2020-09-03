U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Landon Spaulding, 81st Training Support Squadron military training leader instructor, conducts an open ranks inspection outside Trent Lott Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 9, 2020. Spaulding served as an initial skills instructor, accumulating 640 classroom hours and supplying 121 primed and ready MTLs that lead to receiving the 2019 Air Education and Training Command MTL of the Year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 16:33 Photo ID: 6138955 VIRIN: 200309-F-DO876-1008 Resolution: 3680x2453 Size: 3.5 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler MTL instructor wins AETC MTL of the year [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.